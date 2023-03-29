Bills expect to gain compensatory pick at 2024 NFL draft for Tremaine Edmunds

The Buffalo Bills are expected to gain a substantial draft pick due to their loss of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Edmunds signed with the Chicago Bears during the start of free agency. He inked a massive four-year, $72 million deal.

Because of that, Buffalo is expected to gain a third-round compensatory selection at the 2024 NFL draft.

In 2023, a total of 16 teams in the NFL received comp picks and 37 new selections between Round 3 and 7 were handed out. The Bills were not one of them.

From the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona this week, general manager Brandon Beane told reporters including the Buffalo News that he expects his team to add that comp pick in 2024.

The formula for receiving comp selections is not one that’s set in stone. However, part of it is based on free agents a team lost the year prior vs. ones gained.

In addition to Beane’s estimation, salary-cap outlet OverTheCap.com has also anticipated that the Bills will end up receiving this selection.

Compensatory selections are added at the end of Round 3 to 7, so Buffalo’s earning one of the highest-possible comp picks for losing Edmunds.

While the Bills did not earn any compensatory selections for the 2023 draft they were part of the formula.Two players they signed as free agents last offseason helped their former teams earn compensatory picks.

For the Washington Commanders, the signee is defensive tackle Tim Settle. In the case of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end OJ Howard, who did not make the Bills out of training camp, is the other.

Related

Bills free-agent target Calais Campbell signs with Falcons Morning mock draft: Bills solidify O-line in NFL.com prediction One thing to love about each of the Bills' free agent signings

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire