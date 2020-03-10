The Bills have made a few moves to hold onto members of the 2019 team a little while longer.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has exercised its option on offensive lineman Spencer Long‘s contract.

Long signed with the team last year and appeared in 14 games as a reserve on the interior of the line. Long was a starter for the Jets and Washington before coming to Buffalo, so his return gives the Bills some experienced depth with left guard Quinton Spain set for free agency.

Yates also reports that the team has re-signed cornerback Levi Wallace and wide receiver Robert Foster. Both were exclusive rights free agents, so the Bills’ tender offer left them with the choice of re-signing or not playing.

Bills exercise Spencer Long’s option, re-sign Levi Wallace and Robert Foster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk