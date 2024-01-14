Bills enter elite company with Chiefs for success over the past half-decade

The Buffalo Bills have had the definition of a roller-coaster kind of season as they started this campaign 6-6 which had them heading towards the bottom of the AFC.

Despite the poor start that also included the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Buffalo managed to finish the season on a five-game winning streak that resulted in them being the second seed in the AFC playoffs.

In doing so, the franchise did something only done by the Kansas City Chiefs by winning the AFC East for the fourth consecutive season, leading to their fifth straight trip to the playoffs.

Buffalo is now the second team over the past five seasons to win at least 10 games in each season while also going to the playoffs.

The Bills finished the regular season sixth in the NFL in points scored and fourth in yards allowed.

On the defensive end, Buffalo had one of the best defenses in the league as they rank fourth in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed.

After clinching the Bills fourth consecutive AFC East title & fifth straight playoff berth, the Bills join KC as the only teams to win 10+ games and earn a playoff berth in each of the last 5 seasons. pic.twitter.com/pHNWxF6ohP — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire