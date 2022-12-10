Bills end up getting Marquez Stevenson back

It all went according to plan for the Bills and receiver Marquez Stevenson.

On Friday, the team announced that Stevenson was re-signed by the Bills (9-3), this time to their practice squad.

Earlier this week, Stevenson was released.

He let go on the same day his 21-day injured reserve window ended. The Bills previously designated Stevenson to return from IR and had to make a choice on Tuesday.

The three options were: Add him to the roster (and release someone else to make room for him), put him back on injured reserve and his season ends, or cut him.

The team chose the latter.

Stevenson, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, had foot surgery in August after a training camp injury.

Despite letting him go, it quickly became known the Bills were hopeful of bringing him back to the practice squad. Now that exact scenario has unfolded.

As a rookie, Stevenson also battled injury. However, he appeared in five games last season, with 14 punt returns and seven kick returns. He did not catch a pass in six snaps on offense.

The Bills can now potentially call him up from the taxi squad ahead of game days down the stretch run if they so choose.

Note: It was announced that Stevenson will now wear No. 19 with the Bills. He previously wore No. 5, which since was taken by quarterback Matt Barkley.

