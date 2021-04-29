Bills' Emmanuel Sanders takes advantage of new rule, becomes first NFL WR with single-digit number

The new NFL rule that allows for players at a number of positions to wear a wider range of uniform numbers is already being used by a prominent wide receiver.

Emmanuel Sanders, who has previously worn No. 10, 17 and 88, will switch to No. 1 for his first season with the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced the move via Twitter; new backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will wear No. 10.

Sanders started his career by wearing 88 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In five-plus seasons with the Denver Broncos, he wore No. 10. He used 17 at his last two stops with the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints.

Under the new rule, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends will be allowed to wear any number from 1-49 and 80-89. Defensive backs are now be allowed to wear 1-49, and linebackers have the option to wear 1-59 and 90-99.

Several players across the league have expressed interest in switching numbers. Incoming rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner and potential top 10 pick during the first round of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday, has said he wants to wear a single-digit number.

Some players are not fans of the rule, specifically Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

