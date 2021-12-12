Bills’ Emmanuel Sanders ruled out vs. Buccaneers
The Buffalo Bills are down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Health wise, it got even worse.
Coming out of halftime, the Bills trailed 24-3. Then news came that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was out for the remainder of the game.
The team announced that Sanders was questionable to return with a knee injury in the first half.
Heading into the contest, Sanders was considered day-to-day.
However, that was due to personal reasons, not injury.
Bills Wire will provide further updates on Sanders as they are made available.
