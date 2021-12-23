Bills’ Emmanuel Sanders could return vs. Patriots

Early this week there is a chance that the Buffalo Bills get wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders back in the lineup against the New England Patriots in Week 16.

On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference the team will “take it one day at a time” in terms of Sanders’ healthy.

Due to a knee injury, Sanders did not play in last week against the Carolina Panthers. Prior to that, the coach described Sanders’ knee as a week-to-week issue.

Evidently, there’s a chance it will only be one week.

After McDermott’s comments, Sanders did end up practicing in a limited capacity to start the practice week, per the Bills’ injury report.

Without Sanders, Gabriel Davis started in his place and scored two touchdowns.

But the more important reason for potentially getting Sanders back involves Cole Beasley. He tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will be out.

Without Beasley, Sanders could play in the slot. He has experience there.

Bills Wire will continue to provide updates on Sanders’ status throughout the week when information is made available.

