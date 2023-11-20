Bills embarrass Jets in rematch from regular season opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Robert Saleh made headlines in October when he said the Jets’ defense have “embarrassed” a number of top quarterbacks this season.

But it was the Jets (4-6) who were embarrassed during the 32-6 blowout loss to the Bills (6-5).

Hardly anything went right for the Jets all game long and the Bills offense was the catalyst for ending their two-game losing streak. Gang Green had 155 yards of total offense.

Zach Wilson completed 2 of 7 passes for 32 yards and an interception in the first half. The second half wasn’t any better for Wilson after he completed 7 of 15 for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception before he was benched for Tim Boyle with 2:17 left in the third quarter.

Boyle completed 7 of 14 passes for 33 yards and an interception.

The Jets have defended Wilson’s play after Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury in Week 1. However, it was apparent Saleh had enough and decided to bench Wilson.

The big story coming into Sunday’s game for the Jets was their inability to score touchdowns. Gang Green extended that streak to 12 quarters after a lackluster start offensively. The Jets had zero net yards of total offense halfway through the second quarter.

To help aid their struggling offense, the Jets made a few personnel changes ahead of the game against the Bills. Gang Green also had a players-only meeting early last week. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also moved from calling plays on the sideline to the coaching booth.

Jets wide receiver Jason Brownlee and tight end Jeremy Ruckert both saw more snaps. But the results pretty much stayed the same against the Bills.

The Jets’ best offensive play of the first half came on an 18-yard fake punt pass from Thomas Morstead to Brandin Echols. That later set up Breece Hall’s nine-yard touchdown reception from Wilson, which snapped a string of 12 quarters of going without finding the end zone. Before Hall’s touchdown, the Jets hadn’t scored a touchdown since their Oct. 29 victory against the Giants.

All season long, the Jets defense has given the team the opportunity to win every game. But on Sunday, their defense gave up the most yards and points they have in any game this season.

Buffalo had a number of explosive plays, including a 28-yard touchdown catch to former Jets running back Ty Johnson and an 81-yard reception to Khalil Shakir. The Jets allowed a season-high 393 yards in total.

Like the Jets, the Bills came into Sunday’s game on a two-game losing streak. This led to Buffalo firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and replacing him with quarterback coach Joe Brady.

The change at coordinator worked for this week at least. Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 20 of 32 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Following the Jets’ 16-12 loss to the Raiders last Sunday night, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the team needs to stop shooting themselves “in the foot.” Penalties have been an issue with the Jets in recent weeks.

Although it wasn’t a penalty that hurt them early, Jets returner Xavier Gipson immediately fumbled to begin the game after a hit by Reggie Gilliam. Quintin Morris recovered the ball for the Bills and they got three points off the turnover when Tyler Bass converted a 48-yard field goal.

Wilson also threw an interception in the second quarter to Rasul Douglas. Buffalo then made Gang Green pay for its mistake with a five-yard touchdown pass to James Cook.

In the second half, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was uncharacteristically called for an unnecessary roughness penalty and that gave the Bills a first down. That drive eventually led to a 28-yard touchdown pass to former Jets running back Ty Johnson.

The Jets offensive line continues to get hit by the injury bug. Left tackle Mekhi Becton was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the game in the second quarter and rookie Carter Warren replaced Becton.

Without Becton, the Jets offensive line was dreadful. Buffalo registered six sacks and the Jets quarterbacks were under pressure the entire game.

Gang Green has had seven different offensive line combinations this season, Laken Tomlinson, along with Becton have been the only two players that have started every game on the offensive line. The Jets currently have three offensive linemen on injured reserve — Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles), Wes Schweitzer (calf) and Connor McGovern (knee).

The Jets return to the field on a short week to play the Dolphins in the first NFL Black Friday game on Nov. 24. The Bills will be on the road against the Eagles next Sunday.