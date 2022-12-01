The Bills are bringing up a familiar face for Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

Buffalo has elevated receiver John Brown to the roster, the club announced on Thursday afternoon.

Brown joined the Bills practice squad on Nov. 26. He had not been with a team this season. But he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Buffalo. Back in 2019, he caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards with six touchdowns for the team.

His production dipped to 33 receptions for 458 yards with three touchdowns in 2020.

Bills elevate John Brown for Thursday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk