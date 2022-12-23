Bills elevate Cole Beasley to active roster

Cole Beasley is set to play another game for the Bills.

Beasley, the veteran wide receiver who signed on the Bills’ practice squad last week, has been elevated to the active roster. He’s likely to play tomorrow against the Bears, as he did last week against the Dolphins.

The 33-year-old Beasley played the last three seasons for the Bills but had an acrimonious exit this year, first asking for a trade and then getting released. He then spent a brief stint with the Buccaneers and then said he was retiring, but last week he said all his issues with the Bills had been resolved and now he’s ready to play.

The Bills also elevated defensive end Kingsley Jonathan from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game at Chicago.

