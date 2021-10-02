Bills elevate Cam Lewis from practice squad which could be a sign
The Buffalo Bills made a roster move on Saturday, one day before hosting the Houston Texans for their Week 4 matchup.
Cornerback Cam Lewis was elevated from the team’s practice squad, the Bills announced.
Lewis was cut by Buffalo at the end of training camp. However, he was later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.
In calling Lewis up to the 53-man roster, it’s likely a sign that cornerback Taron Johnson will not play against the Texans (1-2). The Bills (2-1) listed Johnson as questionable on their final injury report from Friday.
