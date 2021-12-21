Bills’ Efe Obada makes his mark against former team and QB Cam Newton

Bills DE Efe Obada took the road less traveled to the NFL.

Born in Nigeria and raised in the UK, he joined the Bills on a one-year deal this past offseason.

Obada first made his way into the league by way of the International Pathway Program, playing for the London Warriors before making the leap across the pond to spend the first few years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

While there, he had a chance during practice to get some reps going after QB Cam Newton before he joined New England, and would go on to log 5.5 sacks in gameplay last season for Carolina.

This past Sunday he had the opportunity to go full throttle after Newton, and it was one he made the most of.

Obada had two of the Bills four sacks of Newton sacks in their 31-14 over his former team. After the game, he spoke about what the experience was like.

“When I was playing with him, he used to have that red jersey, so that was the quickest ride to go home if you hit him,” Obada said while addressing the media. “But no, it just felt really good to hit him now. I asked for his jersey, so I’m putting that out here now, so I can hold him accountable.”

The DE’s pair of sacks came only one play a part on in the fourth quarter. On 2nd-and-10, he wrapped up Newton for an eight-yard loss. Then when Carolina went for it on 4th-and-10 from the Buffalo 46, Obada got him again for a second time and another eight-yard loss.

“Just trying to do my job, beat my guy,” he continued. “Came around the edge on the second one. The first one, just hit the B gap, and he was right there, just still holding the ball. Just great effort from my coverage, and just allowed me to get there.”

Bills DT Harrison Phillips shared the post-game press conference podium with Obada and began patting him on the back at the end of that answer.

“Winning one-on-ones is what he did,” added Phillips.

Prior to Sunday’s contest, Obada had 1.5 sacks while playing in 20% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps over eight games this season.

His two takedowns of Newton stood out to head coach Sean McDermott who spoke after the game about how important getting those sacks were.

“Efe, he made a lot of big-time plays. A couple of big-time sacks when we needed it most,” McDermott said during his post-game press conference. Credit to him, and coach did a good job putting guys in the position.”

The four total sacks by Buffalo were the most they’ve notched since racking up six in their Week 2 win against Miami. And Obada’s two came when the Bills needed it most on Sunday.

“Especially one in a big moment of the game there when we needed it,” McDermott continued. “That four-man rush, getting that four-man rush going, it’s important for us.”

Safety Jordan Poyer was cheering the DE on as they passed one another while Obada left the podium and he stepped in for his own press availability.

“Sack man, sack man! Yeah, that’s him!” Poyer shouted.

“Extremely great teammate, great player,” Poyer said to the media. “And he just comes to work every day and does his job, so it’s exciting to see him get back-to-back plays, two sacks, so extremely happy for him.”

“Feels good, man,” Obada added. “Stay humble, get focused, get back on the mission. But it felt good. Just grateful for the opportunity to be out here.”

