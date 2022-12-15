Bills’ Ed Oliver wears brace on shoulder area during limited practice
The Buffalo Bills have Ed Oliver listed on their injury report ahead of facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.
Oliver suffered a pectoral injury during his team’s 20-12 win against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Officially, Oliver has been a limited participant in practice this week. While working out, Oliver appears to be getting some assistance with a brace around his shoulder area.
The device can be seen in the WROC-TV clip below:
Ed Oliver limited in practice today.
Wearing some sort of brace/device on his right arm/shoulder. Not sure if it's related to the pectoral injury. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/Ahlx8jzl8m
— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 14, 2022
Related
Brandon Beane: Bills still interested in Odell Beckham Jr. despite Cole Beasley signing
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. now leaning toward sitting out remainder of 2022
Bills' Von Miller has interesting plans ahead while rehabbing