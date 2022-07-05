Bills’ Ed Oliver gets after it during offseason workout session (video)

After a breakout year in 2021, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver isn’t settling.

Oliver registered four sacks and 10 tackles for loss last season. Entering the fourth year of his career, he’ll be looking to add to those numbers and he’s putting in the work to prove it.

During the offseason Oliver is evidently working with a personal coach named Brandon Jordan. He’s a self described “pass rush specialist” on social media and Jordan shared a video of Oliver recently working out.

Oliver and Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins were doing drills together during the clips.

And good news, Oliver is looking quick as ever.

Check out the video below:

Name me another DT in the league that have better feet than these 2. @Edoliver_11 @SavageSevv pic.twitter.com/9btEx6Sv3B — Coach Brandon Jordan (@CoachBTJordan) June 30, 2022

Related