Advertisement

Bills at Eagles: Thursday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are the full injury reports on Thursday for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field:

Buffalo Bills (6-5)

Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

Limited participation

Full practice

  • QB Josh Allen (shoulder)

  • WR Trent Sherfield (ankle)

  • LB Dorian Williams (knee)

Notes: Johnson, Rapp were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

Limited participation

Full practice

Notes: Brown, Jones Swift all played in Week 11 vs. the Chiefs. … Goedert is not expected to return until next week. … Jones was upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire