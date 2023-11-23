Bills at Eagles: Thursday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports on Thursday for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field:
Buffalo Bills (6-5)
Did not practice
CB Dane Jackson (concussion)
Limited participation
S Micah Hyde (neck)
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder)
CB Taron Johnson (concussion)
S Taylor Rapp (neck)
Full practice
QB Josh Allen (shoulder)
WR Trent Sherfield (ankle)
LB Dorian Williams (knee)
Notes: Johnson, Rapp were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)
Did not practice
DE Derek Barnett (personal)
TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle)
S Justin Evans (knee)
TE Dallas Goedert (arm)
DT Milton Williams (concussion)
Limited participation
WR AJ Brown (thigh)
RB D’Andre Swift (ankle)
WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)
Full practice
WR Julio Jones (knee)
Notes: Brown, Jones Swift all played in Week 11 vs. the Chiefs. … Goedert is not expected to return until next week. … Jones was upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday.