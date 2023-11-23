Bills at Eagles: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports on Thursday for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field:

Buffalo Bills (6-5)

Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

CB Dane Jackson (concussion)

Limited participation

Full practice

QB Josh Allen (shoulder)

WR Trent Sherfield (ankle)

LB Dorian Williams (knee)

Notes: Johnson, Rapp were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

Limited participation

WR AJ Brown (thigh)

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

Full practice

WR Julio Jones (knee)

Notes: Brown, Jones Swift all played in Week 11 vs. the Chiefs. … Goedert is not expected to return until next week. … Jones was upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday.

