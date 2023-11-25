Bills at Eagles: Andy Isabella, Ja’Marcus Ingram elevated from practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have elevated wide receiver Andy Isabella and cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram up from their practice squad ahead of the team’s Week 12 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two callups appear to be directly related to the team’s final injury report ahead of the game.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (head) and safety Taylor Rapp (neck) were both ruled out. Isabell and Ingram can provide depth on special teams for both players.

In addition, as a defensive back with both players that are ruled out playing in the secondary, Ingram will provide depth there.

