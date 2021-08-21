Bills DT Harrison Phillips suffers knee injury

(Update: 2:05 p.m.): Phillips has been downgraded to out:

Injury Updates: -Harrison Phillips has been downgraded to out (knee). -Dane Jackson is questionable to return (stinger). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 21, 2021

Previous coverage:

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips’ day is likely done vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the preseason.

The Bills have announced that Phillips has a knee injury and is questionable to return. Considering it’s the preseason, there’s little reason to put Phillips back in the game:

Injury Update: Harrison Phillips is questionable to return (knee). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 21, 2021

Phillips started the game with the Bills defense against the Bears. On the first play of the game, Phillips swatted a pass from Chicago quarterback Andy Dalton at the line of scrimmage.

After two series of work, the Bills switched out most players who started for other backups on defense.

Bills Wire will provide the latest updates when information becomes available.

Related