Bills drown out Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs to make statement in AFC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It rained and poured on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Chiefs were blasted by the Buffalo Bills, 38-20 in an AFC title game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium that saw its second half delayed 62 minutes by severe weather.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen – and not Patrick Mahomes – was the best quarterback on the field. Allen burned the worst-ranked defense in the league for 315 yards and three TD passes. Allen also rushed for 59 yards and a score.

Mahomes, on the other hand, had one of his worst games as a pro while matched against the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense. The second of his two interceptions – off a short pass that deflected off the hands of usually-reliable Tyreek Hill – was returned 26 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter that extended Buffalo’s lead to 31-13.

He also lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter, bobbling a shotgun snap while the Chiefs were in striking range, that dashed any remaining hopes of a miraculous rally.

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde celebrates after running an interception back for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Mahomes’ 70.9 pass efficiency rating wasn’t as low as his Super Bowl 55 mark (52.3) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February, but it was another of the patterns dogging the two-time defending AFC champs.

In falling to 2-3, the Chiefs are below .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2015, when a five-game skid left them at 1-5.

And the Chiefs suffered another blow that might have lingering effects as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the first-round pick in 2020, was knocked out of the game with a right knee injury. The specific injury and prognosis is unknown, but Edwards-Helaire was helped off the field by teammates in the third quarter and almost immediately was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

It’s way too early to draw conclusions about how this season will end or whether the balance of power has definitively shifted in the AFC. But Kansas City is sitting alone in last place in the AFC West while Buffalo (4-1) made a statement by winning its fourth consecutive game in resounding fashion.

