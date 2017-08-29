Bills drop six players

The Bills have until Saturday to pare their roster to 53 players, but they got a jump on things Tuesday.

The team announced that they have cut six players, including safety Bacarri Rambo. Rambo signed with the team just before the start of training camp for a return engagement after spending part of 2014 and all of 2015 in Buffalo, but wasn’t able to convince the team that he was a better fit than the safeties already on hand.

Wide receiver Rashad Ross also got the boot. Ross split kick and punt return duties with Brandon Tate this summer and his departure suggests Tate will be in that job when the season opens.

Offensive lineman Karim Barton, defensive lineman Jake Metz, running back Cedric O'Neal and cornerback Jumal Rolle round out the group of former Bills. With linebacker Reggie Ragland going to the Chiefs in a trade Monday, the Bills are down to 83 players on their roster.