Bills draw even with Raiders after Jimmy Garoppolo interception

The Bills offense couldn't find the end zone in the second half or overtime in last Monday night's loss to the Jets, but they got there on their second possession of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau deflected a Jimmy Garoppolo pass and linebacker Terrel Bernard intercepted the ball to set Buffalo up inside the Raiders' 30-yard-line.

The Bills used seven plays to cover the remaining yardage and running back Latavius Murray scored his first touchdown of the year on a four-yard run. The score tied the game 7-7 with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.

It's the second interception of the season for Garoppolo, who opened the game with a touchdown pass to Davante Adams.