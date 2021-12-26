Bills draw even in the AFC East with win at New England

The AFC East race is all tied up with two weeks to go.

The Bills went to New England today and turned in a very impressive performance, winning 33-21 and leaving both teams at 9-6.

Buffalo currently owns the tiebreaker over New England, thanks to a 4-1 division record compared to the Patriots’ 3-2 mark. So if the Bills win their final two games, against the Falcons and Jets, they win the division even if the Patriots also win out.

Today Josh Allen had a very big game for the Bills, completing 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, while also running for 65 yards. Given the quality of the Patriots’ defense and the Bills’ COVID-19 situation, Allen’s performance today would have to be considered his best game of this season.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was not as good, rarely completing anything downfield and struggling to hit his receivers. The Patriots’ running game was led by Damien Harris, who scored three touchdowns, but they didn’t attempt the run-heavy game plan they went with in their earlier win over the Bills, and in hindsight they probably wish they had.

Both of these teams are likely to be in the playoffs, but they’d prefer to make it as division winners than as wild cards. And the Bills now have a clear path to the division title.

