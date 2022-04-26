Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Jahan Dotson
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has eight picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is wide receiver Jahan Dotson.
Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:
WR Jahan Dotson | Penn State | Senior
Vitals
Height | 5-11
Weight | 178 lbs
Pros
Route running
Speed, quickness
Vison, can return punts
Cons
Size
Play strength
Adjustments not great
2021 PFF grade:
87.5
Three-year PFF grade:
75.2
2021 Stats (12 games):
91 catches | 1,182 yards | 12 TDs
Career stats (42 games):
183 catches | 2,757 yards | 25 TDs
Consensus rank: 2nd round pick
Where do you rank Jahan Dotson in this WR class?#DraftBreakdown pic.twitter.com/u1l3TvuJTR
— Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) April 25, 2022
For more, visit:
