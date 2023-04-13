Bills draft prospect scouting reports: DT Bryan Bresee

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

DT Bryan Bresee | Clemson | R-SOPHOMORE

Vitals

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height | 6-5 1/2 inches

Weight | 298 lbs

Pros

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Good pad level for size

Versatile tackle

Quick burst

Strength for double teams, pocket moving

Cons

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Injury history (2021 ACL)

Pass-rushing moves need refinement

Production lacking despite tape

Stats

USAT

2022 stats (10 GP):

15 tackles | 5.5 for loss | 3.5 sacks | 2 passes defended | 1 forced fumble

Career stats (25 GP):

51 tackles | 15 for loss | 9 sacks | 4 passes defended | 1 forced fumble

2022 PFF grade:

73.5

Three-year PFF grade:

70.4

Consensus rank

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Draft stock: Round 1-2 selection

Highlight reel

Bryan Bresee (#11) lined up in a 4i to the left. Quick & explosive rip on the snap as he generates pressure in about 1.5 seconds, and leaves the guard stumbling over himself pic.twitter.com/RQb7s2SqJM — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 8, 2023

For more, visit:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire