Bills draft prospect scouting reports: DT Bryan Bresee
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
DT Bryan Bresee | Clemson | R-SOPHOMORE
Vitals
Height | 6-5 1/2 inches
Weight | 298 lbs
Pros
Good pad level for size
Versatile tackle
Quick burst
Strength for double teams, pocket moving
Cons
Injury history (2021 ACL)
Pass-rushing moves need refinement
Production lacking despite tape
Stats
2022 stats (10 GP):
15 tackles | 5.5 for loss | 3.5 sacks | 2 passes defended | 1 forced fumble
Career stats (25 GP):
51 tackles | 15 for loss | 9 sacks | 4 passes defended | 1 forced fumble
2022 PFF grade:
73.5
Three-year PFF grade:
70.4
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Round 1-2 selection
Highlight reel
Bryan Bresee (#11) lined up in a 4i to the left. Quick & explosive rip on the snap as he generates pressure in about 1.5 seconds, and leaves the guard stumbling over himself
For more, visit: