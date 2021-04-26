Bills draft prospect scouting reports: CB Eric Stokes

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
As things stand at the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills have a first-round pick this time. That selection sits at No. 30 overall and the team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 29, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects the Bills could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is cornerback Eric Stokes. Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

CB Eric Stokes | Georgia | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-0

Weight | 194

Pros

  • Downfield speed

  • Can play press/ vs. physical WRs

  • Better suited for zone defense

Cons

  • Ball skills questioned despite numbers

  • Can be too “grabby” in coverage

  • Needs to add to strength

2020 PFF grade:

  • 72.5 overall

2020 Stats (9 GP):

  • 20 tackles | 4 INTs | 4 passes defended | 2 TDs

Career stats (31 GP):

  • 78 tackles | 2 for loss | 1 sack | 4 INTs | 22 passes defended | 1 forced fumble | 2 TDs

Consensus rank: Round 3 pick

For more, visit:

