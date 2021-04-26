Bills draft prospect scouting reports: CB Eric Stokes
As things stand at the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills have a first-round pick this time. That selection sits at No. 30 overall and the team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 29, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects the Bills could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is cornerback Eric Stokes. Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:
CB Eric Stokes | Georgia | Junior
Vitals
Height | 6-0
Weight | 194
Pros
Downfield speed
Can play press/ vs. physical WRs
Better suited for zone defense
Cons
Ball skills questioned despite numbers
Can be too “grabby” in coverage
Needs to add to strength
2020 PFF grade:
72.5 overall
2020 Stats (9 GP):
20 tackles | 4 INTs | 4 passes defended | 2 TDs
Career stats (31 GP):
78 tackles | 2 for loss | 1 sack | 4 INTs | 22 passes defended | 1 forced fumble | 2 TDs
Consensus rank: Round 3 pick
#UGA CB Eric Stokes has recorded 2 PBUs and an INT so far. Two of his best traits that have been on display today are how competitive he is through route stems and turning his head/eyes to find the ball in flight. pic.twitter.com/8z97N4Qt0D
— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 10, 2020
For more, visit:
