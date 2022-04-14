Bills draft prospect scouting reports: TE Trey McBride

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has eight picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is tight end Trey McBride.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

TE Trey McBride | Colorado State | Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-3.5

Weight | 246

Pros

  • Speed

  • Physical blocker

  • Finishing catches

Cons

  • Not dynamic after the catch

  • College competition level

  • Scoring production

2021 PFF grade:

  • 94.7 overall

2021 Stats (23 GP):

  • 90 catches | 1,121 yards | 1 TDs

Career stats (40 GP):

  • 164 catches | 2,100 yards | 10 TDs

Consensus rank: Day 2 pick

For more, visit:

