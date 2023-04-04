Bills draft prospect scouting reports: LB Jack Campbell
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is linebacker Jack Campbell.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
LB Jack Campbell | Iowa | Senior
Vitals
Height | 6-5
Weight | 249 lbs
Pros
Tremaine Edmunds mold/size
Strong run defender
Intangible/leadership
Cons
Range
Man coverage
Suddenness/quicker decision making
Stats
2022 stats (13 GP):
125 tackles | 5.5 for loss | 1 sack | 1 pass defended | 2 interceptions | 1 forced fumble
Career stats (34 GP):
299 tackles | 12.5 for loss | 3 sacks | 10 passes defended | 5 interceptions | 3 forced fumbles
2022 PFF grade:
91.7
Three-year PFF grade:
81.6
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Round 2 pick
Highlight reel
#CFB returns in 31 days
LB Jack Campbell – Iowa pic.twitter.com/wFT8zuOSNW
— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 27, 2022
