Bills draft prospect scouting reports: LB Jack Campbell

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is linebacker Jack Campbell.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

LB Jack Campbell | Iowa | Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-5

Weight | 249 lbs

Pros

Tremaine Edmunds mold/size

Strong run defender

Intangible/leadership

Cons

Range

Man coverage

Suddenness/quicker decision making

Stats

2022 stats (13 GP):

125 tackles | 5.5 for loss | 1 sack | 1 pass defended | 2 interceptions | 1 forced fumble

Career stats (34 GP):

299 tackles | 12.5 for loss | 3 sacks | 10 passes defended | 5 interceptions | 3 forced fumbles

2022 PFF grade:

91.7

Three-year PFF grade:

81.6

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Round 2 pick

Highlight reel

