Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Kyle Phillips

As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has eight picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is wide receiver Kyle Phillips.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Kyle Phillips | Senior | Ohio State

Vitals

Height | 5-11

Weight | 189 lbs

Pros

Quick, agile

Punt-return option

Strong slot route runner

Cons

Likely limited to the slot

Drops at times

Not the fastest player

2021 PFF grade:

77.6

Three-year PFF grade:

74.5

2021 Stats:

59 catches | 739 yards | 10 TDs

Career stats:

163 catches | 1,821 yards | 17 TDs

Consensus rank: Day 3 pick

KYLE PHILLIPS MAY HAVE JUST SEALED IT IN PASADENA. 38-20 UCLA#LSUvsUCLA pic.twitter.com/w3XSVzJume — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 5, 2021

For more, visit:

Related