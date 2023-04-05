Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Bijan Robinson
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is running back Bijan Robinson
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
RB Bijan Robinson | Texas | Junior
Vitals
USAT
Height | 5-11
Weight | 215
Pros
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Every down rusher
NFL-ready frame
Runs with power & speed
Threat in passing game
Cons
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Fumbles (Six on 539 carries per PFF)
Injury concern
Acceleration/ burst
Stats
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
2022 PFF grade:
95.3 overall
2022 Stats (12 GP):
1,580 rushing yards | 6.1 yards per carry | 18 rushing TDs | 19 catches | 314 receiving yards | 2 receiving TDs
Career stats (31 GP):
3,410 rushing yards | 6.3 yards per carry | 33 rushing TDs | 60 catches | 805 receiving yards | 8 receiving TDs
Consensus rank
Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Draft stock: First-round pick
Highlight reel
College Football star Texas RB Bijan Robinson is going to be special in the NFL. Just watch this run. My goodness.
“Looking like Reggie Bush” 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0VMaTOrNzb
— JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) February 25, 2023
