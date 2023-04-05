Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Bijan Robinson

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is running back Bijan Robinson

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

RB Bijan Robinson | Texas | Junior

Vitals

Height | 5-11

Weight | 215

Pros

Every down rusher

NFL-ready frame

Runs with power & speed

Threat in passing game

Cons

Fumbles (Six on 539 carries per PFF)

Injury concern

Acceleration/ burst

Stats

2022 PFF grade:

95.3 overall

2022 Stats (12 GP):

1,580 rushing yards | 6.1 yards per carry | 18 rushing TDs | 19 catches | 314 receiving yards | 2 receiving TDs

Career stats (31 GP):

3,410 rushing yards | 6.3 yards per carry | 33 rushing TDs | 60 catches | 805 receiving yards | 8 receiving TDs

Consensus rank

Draft stock: First-round pick

Highlight reel

