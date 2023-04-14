Bills draft prospect scouting reports: DT Calijah Kancey
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
DT Calijah Kancey | Pittsburgh | R-Junior
Vitals
Height | 6-1 inch
Weight | 281 lbs
Pros
Interior pass rushing
Athleticism/ change-of-direction
Burst off the line
Cons
Undersized
Plays specific role
Not an anchor
Stats
2022 stats (11 GP):
31 tackles | 14.5 for loss | 7.5 sacks
Career stats (34 GP):
91 tackles | 34.5 for loss | 16 sacks | 3 passes defended | 1 forced fumble
2022 PFF grade:
91.8
Three-year PFF grade:
85.6
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Round 1-2 selection
Highlight reel
Pitt DT Calijah Kancey can win any one on one as he is so explosive. He also has excellent quickness and athleticism with excellent effort.
In short, I think Kancey is going to so damn good in the NFL. Looking forward to seeing what team gets him
— Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) April 12, 2023
