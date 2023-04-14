Bills draft prospect scouting reports: DT Calijah Kancey

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

DT Calijah Kancey | Pittsburgh | R-Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-1 inch

Weight | 281 lbs

Pros

Interior pass rushing

Athleticism/ change-of-direction

Burst off the line

Cons

Undersized

Plays specific role

Not an anchor

Stats

2022 stats (11 GP):

31 tackles | 14.5 for loss | 7.5 sacks

Career stats (34 GP):

91 tackles | 34.5 for loss | 16 sacks | 3 passes defended | 1 forced fumble

2022 PFF grade:

91.8

Three-year PFF grade:

85.6

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Round 1-2 selection

Highlight reel

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey can win any one on one as he is so explosive. He also has excellent quickness and athleticism with excellent effort. In short, I think Kancey is going to so damn good in the NFL. Looking forward to seeing what team gets him pic.twitter.com/wr3JL3yhnU — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) April 12, 2023

