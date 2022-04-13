Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Dameon Pierce

As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is running back Dameon Pierce.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

RB Dameon Pierce | Florida | Senior

Vitals

Height | 5-10

Weight | 218

Pros

NFL ready size

Physical runner, breaks through contact

Still can cut at size

Cons

Plenty of tread on tires, but very untested (Only 9 games with 10+ carries)

Lacks elite speed

Can improve creativity

2021 PFF grade:

92.0 overall

2021 Stats (13 GP):

574 rush yards | 5.7 yards per carry | 13 rush TDs | 19 catches | 216 receiving yards | 3 receiving TDs

Career stats (48 GP):

1,806 rush yards | 5.5 yards per carry | 23 rush TDs | 45 catches | 422 receiving yards | 5 receiving TDs

Consensus rank: Day 2 pick

Dameon Pierce is a dawg pic.twitter.com/TfxzdDWoFh — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) December 1, 2021

