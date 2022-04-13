Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Dameon Pierce

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dameon Pierce
    American football player (born 2000)

As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is running back Dameon Pierce.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

RB Dameon Pierce | Florida | Senior

Vitals

Height | 5-10

Weight | 218

Pros

  • NFL ready size

  • Physical runner, breaks through contact

  • Still can cut at size

Cons

  • Plenty of tread on tires, but very untested (Only 9 games with 10+ carries)

  • Lacks elite speed

  • Can improve creativity

2021 PFF grade:

  • 92.0 overall

2021 Stats (13 GP):

  • 574 rush yards | 5.7 yards per carry | 13 rush TDs | 19 catches | 216 receiving yards | 3 receiving TDs

Career stats (48 GP):

  • 1,806 rush yards | 5.5 yards per carry | 23 rush TDs | 45 catches | 422 receiving yards | 5 receiving TDs

Consensus rank: Day 2 pick

For more, visit:

Related

Report: Bills already restructure Ryan Bates' new contract

Bills draft prospect scouting reports: CB Trent McDuffie

Bills' Stefon Diggs wanted Buffalo to be home

Recommended Stories