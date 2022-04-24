Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Ed Ingram

As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has eight picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Ed Ingram.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

OL Ed Ingram | LSU | Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-3

Weight | 307

Pros

Versatile, can play at both guard spots

Good ability to move

Pop, finishing off blocks

Cons

Hand placement

Footwork

Ability to adjust on fly

2021 PFF grade (12 GP)

73.0 overall

Three-year PFF grade (32 GP):

69.2 overall

Consensus rank: Day 2, early Day 3 pick

Ed Ingram just handles Phidarian Mathis. pic.twitter.com/Ng5vx1UKWX — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 4, 2022

