Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Sean Rhyan

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has eight picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Sean Rhyan.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

OL Sean Rhyan | UCLA| Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-5

Weight | 321

Pros

  • NFL build

  • Versatile to play guard & tackle

  • Good hands, hips

Cons

  • Penalties

  • Length

  • Already 24 years old

2021 PFF grade (12 GP):

  • 83.9 overall

Three-year PFF grade (22 GP):

  • 71.8 overall

Consensus rank: Day 2 pick

For more, visit:

