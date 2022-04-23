Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Sean Rhyan

As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has eight picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Sean Rhyan.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

OL Sean Rhyan | UCLA| Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-5

Weight | 321

Pros

NFL build

Versatile to play guard & tackle

Good hands, hips

Cons

Penalties

Length

Already 24 years old

2021 PFF grade (12 GP):

83.9 overall

Three-year PFF grade (22 GP):

71.8 overall

Consensus rank: Day 2 pick

Impressive display of athleticism and anchor while replacing his hands inside by Sean Rhyan. #UCLA pic.twitter.com/hv6V2LL9qv — Lorenz (@ScoutingLenz) July 27, 2021

