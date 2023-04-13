Bills draft prospect scouting reports: EDGE Isaiah Foskey
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is defensive end Isaiah Foskey.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
DE Isaiah Foskey | Notre Dame | R-Junior
Vitals
Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Height | 6-5 inches
Weight | 264 lbs
Pros
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Explosive on the edge
Team leader
4-3 scheme fit
Play recognition
Cons
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Needs to add power
Run defending needs fine tuning
Can play tight/stiff
Stats
Credit: Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats (12 GP):
44 tackles | 13.5 for loss | 10.5 sacks | 1 forced fumble | 1 fumble recovery
Career stats (37 GP):
121 tackles | 28 for loss | 25 sacks | 2 passes defended | 7 forced fumbles | 3 fumble recoveries
2022 PFF grade:
71.8
Three-year PFF grade:
72.0
Consensus rank
. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Draft stock: Day 2 selection
Highlight reel
#NFLDraft2023 Sleeper
Isaiah Foskey, Edge Notre Dame@IFoskey
Prototypical size ✅
Elite athleticism ✅
High end production ✅
Foskey has shown everything that you look for in an NFL pass rusher.
He deserves to be taken 1st round and talked about as a top 5 edge rusher. pic.twitter.com/hxYeUvSqin
— Draft Hub (@DraftHubNFL) April 3, 2023
