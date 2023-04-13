Bills draft prospect scouting reports: EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

DE Isaiah Foskey | Notre Dame | R-Junior

Vitals

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Height | 6-5 inches

Weight | 264 lbs

Pros

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  • Explosive on the edge

  • Team leader

  • 4-3 scheme fit

  • Play recognition 

Cons

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

  • Needs to add power

  • Run defending needs fine tuning

  • Can play tight/stiff

Stats

Credit: Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats  (12 GP):

  • 44 tackles | 13.5 for loss | 10.5 sacks | 1 forced fumble | 1 fumble recovery

Career stats (37 GP):

  • 121 tackles | 28 for loss | 25 sacks | 2 passes defended | 7 forced fumbles | 3 fumble recoveries

2022 PFF grade: 

  • 71.8

Three-year PFF grade: 

  • 72.0

Consensus rank

. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Draft stock: Day 2 selection

Highlight reel

