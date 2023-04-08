Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Tank Dell

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is wide receiver Tank Dell.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Nathaniel Dell | Houston | Junior

Vitals

Height | 5-8

Weight | 165

Pros

Big-play ability

Moveable weapon on offense

Finds separation

Had pre-draft visit with Bills

Cons

Frame

Route-running needs fine tuning

Catch radius

Stats

2022 stats (13 GP):

109 catches | 1,398 yards | 17 touchdowns

Career stats (35 GP):

228 catches | 3,155 yards | 32 TDs

2022 PFF grade:

83.0

Three-year PFF grade:

79.8

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Day 2 selection

Highlight reel

