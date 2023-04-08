Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Tank Dell
Next up in our prospect previews is wide receiver Tank Dell.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
WR Nathaniel Dell | Houston | Junior
Vitals
Height | 5-8
Weight | 165
Pros
Big-play ability
Moveable weapon on offense
Finds separation
Had pre-draft visit with Bills
Cons
Frame
Route-running needs fine tuning
Catch radius
Stats
2022 stats (13 GP):
109 catches | 1,398 yards | 17 touchdowns
Career stats (35 GP):
228 catches | 3,155 yards | 32 TDs
2022 PFF grade:
83.0
Three-year PFF grade:
79.8
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Day 2 selection
Highlight reel
Draft Tank Dell…… pic.twitter.com/wx8Oq7cvSa
— Mace (@realmaceblack) December 30, 2022
