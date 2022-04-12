Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB James Cook
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is running back James Cook.
Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:
RB James Cook | Georgia | Senior
Vitals
Height | 5-11
Weight | 199
Pros
Speed, quickness
Good receiver
Vison, reads
Cons
Needs to add to frame
Pass protection
Never carried a heavy load in college
2021 PFF grade:
85.0 overall
2021 Stats (15 GP):
728 rush yards | 6.4 yards per carry | 7 rush TDs | 27 catches | 284 receiving yards | 4 receiving TDs
Career stats (46 GP):
1,503 rush yards | 6.5 yards per carry | 14 rush TDs | 67 catches | 730 receiving yards | 6 receiving TD
Consensus rank: 3rd-4th round pick
JAMES COOK LOOKING LIKE HIS OLDER BROTHER DALVIN 💨pic.twitter.com/fnJ8xociYI
— PFF (@PFF) January 11, 2022
For more, visit:
Related
Bills draft prospect scouting reports: CB Trent McDuffie
2022 NFL draft: Georgia's James Cook has pre-draft visit with Bills
Bills' Stefon Diggs wanted Buffalo to be home