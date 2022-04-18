Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Luke Goedeke

As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has eight picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Luke Goedeke.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

OL Luke Goedeke | Central Michigan | Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-5

Weight | 310

Pros

Played tackle but will be NFL guard

Quick reactions

Consistent technique

Cons

Knee injury cost him entire 2020 season

Lack of length

Level of college competition

2021 PFF grade (6 GP)

92.2 overall

Three-year PFF grade (20 GP):

86.8 overall

Consensus rank: Day 2, early Day 3 pick

Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan RT 67) with the chip and climb 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/L8fr0GiUCo — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 28, 2022

