Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Luke Goedeke
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has eight picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Luke Goedeke.
Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:
OL Luke Goedeke | Central Michigan | Senior
Vitals
Height | 6-5
Weight | 310
Pros
Played tackle but will be NFL guard
Quick reactions
Consistent technique
Cons
Knee injury cost him entire 2020 season
Lack of length
Level of college competition
2021 PFF grade (6 GP)
92.2 overall
Three-year PFF grade (20 GP):
86.8 overall
Consensus rank: Day 2, early Day 3 pick
Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan RT 67) with the chip and climb 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/L8fr0GiUCo
— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 28, 2022
For more, visit:
