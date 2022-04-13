Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Kenneth Walker
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is running back Kenneth Walker.
Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:
RB Kenneth | Michigan State | Junior
Vitals
Height | 5-9
Weight | 211
Pros
Can handle workload, but plenty tread left on tires
Doesn’t turn the ball over
All-around rusher, can juke and play with power
Cons
Rough in pass protection
Limited as receiver
Occasionally not the best improviser
2021 PFF grade:
89.3 overall
2021 Stats (12 GP):
1,636 rush yards | 6.2 yards per carry | 13 rush TDs | 13 catches | 89 receiving yards | 1 receiving TDs
Career stats (32 GP):
2,794 rush yards | 5.8 yards per carry | 35 rush TDs | 19 catches | 136 receiving yards | 1 receiving TD
Consensus rank: 2nd round pick
Most forced missed tackles in a season by a Big Ten RB:
1️⃣ Kenneth Walker (2021) – 89
2️⃣ Jonathan Taylor (2019) – 87pic.twitter.com/QlrtUrACIK
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 11, 2022
For more, visit:
