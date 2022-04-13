Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Kenneth Walker

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is running back Kenneth Walker.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

RB Kenneth | Michigan State | Junior

Vitals

Height | 5-9

Weight | 211

Pros

  • Can handle workload, but plenty tread left on tires

  • Doesn’t turn the ball over

  • All-around rusher, can juke and play with power

Cons

  • Rough in pass protection

  • Limited as receiver

  • Occasionally not the best improviser

2021 PFF grade:

  • 89.3 overall

2021 Stats (12 GP):

  • 1,636 rush yards | 6.2 yards per carry | 13 rush TDs | 13 catches | 89 receiving yards | 1 receiving TDs

Career stats (32 GP):

  • 2,794 rush yards | 5.8 yards per carry | 35 rush TDs | 19 catches | 136 receiving yards | 1 receiving TD

Consensus rank: 2nd round pick

For more, visit:

