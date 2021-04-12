Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Javonte Williams

As things stand at the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills have a first-round pick this time. That selection sits at No. 30 overall and the team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 29, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects the Bills could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is running back Javonte Williams. Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

RB Javonte Williams | North Carolina| Junior

Vitals

Height | 5-10

Weight | 218

Pros

Fits any scheme

Hard runner with elusiveness

Ideal running back build

Cons

Not the best pass catcher

Experience

Acceleration/ burst

2020 PFF grade:

94.3 overall

2020 Stats (11 GP):

1,140 rushing yards | 7.3 yards per carry | 19 rushing TDs | 25 catches | 305 receiving yards | 3 receiving TDs

Career stats (34 GP):

2,297 rushing yards | 6.3 yards per carry | 29 rushing TDs | 50 catches | 539 receiving yards | 4 receiving TDs

Consensus rank: Round 2 pick

Javonte Williams: RB2 in 2021 Draft Which teams needs him the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/oKStc7RRHd — PFF (@PFF) April 8, 2021

