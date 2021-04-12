Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Javonte Williams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As things stand at the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills have a first-round pick this time. That selection sits at No. 30 overall and the team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 29, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects the Bills could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is running back Javonte Williams. Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

RB Javonte Williams | North Carolina| Junior

Vitals

Height | 5-10

Weight | 218

Pros

  • Fits any scheme

  • Hard runner with elusiveness

  • Ideal running back build

Cons

  • Not the best pass catcher

  • Experience

  • Acceleration/ burst

2020 PFF grade:

  • 94.3 overall

2020 Stats (11 GP):

  • 1,140 rushing yards | 7.3 yards per carry | 19 rushing TDs | 25 catches | 305 receiving yards | 3 receiving TDs

Career stats (34 GP):

  • 2,297 rushing yards | 6.3 yards per carry | 29 rushing TDs | 50 catches | 539 receiving yards | 4 receiving TDs

Consensus rank: Round 2 pick

For more, visit:

Related

2021 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah mocks Joe Tryon to Bills

Bills draft prospect scouting reports: CB Greg Newsome II

Shocker: Josh Allen named Bills' best draft pick of last decade

2021 NFL Draft: Auburn special teams ace Eli Stove met with Bills

Recommended Stories