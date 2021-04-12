Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Javonte Williams
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
As things stand at the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills have a first-round pick this time. That selection sits at No. 30 overall and the team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 29, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects the Bills could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is running back Javonte Williams. Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:
RB Javonte Williams | North Carolina| Junior
Vitals
Height | 5-10
Weight | 218
Pros
Fits any scheme
Hard runner with elusiveness
Ideal running back build
Cons
Not the best pass catcher
Experience
Acceleration/ burst
2020 PFF grade:
94.3 overall
2020 Stats (11 GP):
1,140 rushing yards | 7.3 yards per carry | 19 rushing TDs | 25 catches | 305 receiving yards | 3 receiving TDs
Career stats (34 GP):
2,297 rushing yards | 6.3 yards per carry | 29 rushing TDs | 50 catches | 539 receiving yards | 4 receiving TDs
Consensus rank: Round 2 pick
Javonte Williams: RB2 in 2021 Draft
Which teams needs him the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/oKStc7RRHd
— PFF (@PFF) April 8, 2021
For more, visit:
Related
2021 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah mocks Joe Tryon to Bills
Bills draft prospect scouting reports: CB Greg Newsome II
Shocker: Josh Allen named Bills' best draft pick of last decade
2021 NFL Draft: Auburn special teams ace Eli Stove met with Bills