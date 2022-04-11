Bills draft prospect scouting reports: CB Trent McDuffie

As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

CB Trent McDuffie | Washington | Junior

Vitals

Height | 5-11

Weight | 193

Pros

One of the top zone corner in draft

Versatile to play outside, inside

Good tackler

Cons

Potential size concerns

Ball skills don’t stand out

Level of competition

2021 PFF grade:

86.3 overall

2021 Stats (11 GP):

35 tackles | 4 for loss | 1 sack | 6 passes defended | 0 INT

Career stats (27 GP):

94 tackles | 4.5 for loss | | 1 sack | 8 passes defended | 2 INTs | 3 fumble recoveries | 3 forced fumbles

Consensus rank: 1st round pick

This is a Trent McDuffie fan account. pic.twitter.com/zVHKYsyQC7 — Pierre Baptiste Jr. (@PierreB3_) April 3, 2022

