Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Treylon Burks

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has eight picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Treylon Burks | Arkansas | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-2

Weight | 225

Pros

  • Big size

  • Speed with size

  • Wins 50/50 balls

Cons

  • Played a lot in slot despite size

  • Untested against press coverage

  • Route breaks

2021 PFF grade:

  • 85.2

Three-year PFF grade:

  • 78.6

2021 Stats (12 GP):

  • 66 catches | 1,104 yards | 11 TDs

Career stats (32 GP):

  • 146 catches | 2,399 yards | 18 TDs

Consensus rank: 1st round pick

For more, visit:

