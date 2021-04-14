Bills draft prospect scouting reports: TE Pat Freiermuth

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
As things stand at the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills have a first-round pick this time. That selection sits at No. 30 overall and the team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 29, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects the Bills could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is tight end Pat Freiermuth. Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

TE Pat Freiermuth | Penn State | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-5

Weight | 257

Pros

  • Potential receiving mismatch

  • Good blocking potential

  • Touted route runner

Cons

  • Hands can be inconsistent

  • Speed not a strong point

2020 PFF grade:

  • 83.0 overall

2020 Stats (4 GP):

  • 23 catches | 310 yards | 1 TD

Career stats (29 GP):

  • 92 catches | 1,185 yards | 16 TDs

Consensus rank: Round 2 pick

