Bills draft prospect scouting reports: TE Michael Mayer
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is tight end Michael Mayer.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
TE Michael Mayer | Notre Dame | Junior
Vitals
Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Height | 6-4 1/2
Weight | 269 lbs
Pros
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Size
Touted blocker
Open when he’s not
Cons
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Lack of breakaway speed
Run-after-catch skill
Separation
Stats
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats (12 GP):
67 catches | 809 yards | 9 TDs
Career stats (36 GP);
180 catches | 2,099 yards | 18 TDs
2022 PFF grade:
92.5
Three-year PFF grade:
81,4
Consensus rank
USAT
Draft stock: Round 1-2
Highlight reel
Michael Mayer may not be the most explosive TE in this class, but he knows how to sell a route. Reminds me a lot of Hunter Henry.
Plus, even when he's covered, he's still open pic.twitter.com/sBfEMcAS0D
— Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 6, 2023
