Bills draft prospect scouting reports: TE Michael Mayer

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is tight end Michael Mayer.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

TE Michael Mayer | Notre Dame | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-4 1/2

Weight | 269 lbs

Pros

Size

Touted blocker

Open when he’s not

Cons

Lack of breakaway speed

Run-after-catch skill

Separation

Stats

2022 stats (12 GP):

67 catches | 809 yards | 9 TDs

Career stats (36 GP);

180 catches | 2,099 yards | 18 TDs

2022 PFF grade:

92.5

Three-year PFF grade:

81,4

Consensus rank

USAT

Draft stock: Round 1-2

Highlight reel

Michael Mayer may not be the most explosive TE in this class, but he knows how to sell a route. Reminds me a lot of Hunter Henry. Plus, even when he's covered, he's still open pic.twitter.com/sBfEMcAS0D — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 6, 2023

