Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Jonathan Mingo
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is receiver Jonathan Mingo.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
WR Jonathan Mingo | Ole Miss | Senior
Vitals
Height | 6-2 inches
Weight | 220 lbs
Pros
Run after catch
Frame, size
Versatile
Cons
Stats
Route-running needs fine tuning
Stood out against worse competition
Occasionally doesn’t use length
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Early Day 3 selection
Highlight reel
#OleMiss WR Jonathan Mingo
6’2
220lbs 👀
4.46 forty
39.5 vert
So fluid for his size, speed shows on film – Great downfield blocker.
I rather Draft Jonathan Mingo than Quentin Johnston
He’ll be gone by the end the 2nd round pic.twitter.com/7GpzRjCsa5
— Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) April 13, 2023
