Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Jonathan Mingo

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Jonathan Mingo | Ole Miss | Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-2 inches

Weight | 220 lbs

Pros

  • Run after catch

  • Frame, size

  • Versatile

Cons

Stats

  • Route-running needs fine tuning

  • Stood out against worse competition

  •  Occasionally doesn’t use length

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Early Day 3 selection

Highlight reel

