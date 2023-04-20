Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Jonathan Mingo

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Jonathan Mingo | Ole Miss | Senior

Vitals

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height | 6-2 inches

Weight | 220 lbs

Pros

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Run after catch

Frame, size

Versatile

Cons

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Stats

USAT

Route-running needs fine tuning

Stood out against worse competition

Occasionally doesn’t use length

Consensus rank

USAT

Draft stock: Early Day 3 selection

Highlight reel

#OleMiss WR Jonathan Mingo

6’2

220lbs 👀

4.46 forty

39.5 vert So fluid for his size, speed shows on film – Great downfield blocker. I rather Draft Jonathan Mingo than Quentin Johnston He’ll be gone by the end the 2nd round pic.twitter.com/7GpzRjCsa5 — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) April 13, 2023

For more, visit:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire