Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Josh Downs

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is receiver Josh Downs.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Josh Downs | North Carolina | Junior

Vitals

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Height | 5-9 inches

Weight | 171 lbs

Pros

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  • Agility

  • Route-running

  • Run after catch

Cons

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

  • Catch radius

  • Average speed

  • Blocking

Stats

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats (11 GP):

  • 94 catches | 1,029 receiving yards | 11 touchdowns

Career stats (28 GP):

  • 202 catches | 2.483 receiving yards | 22 touchdowns

2022 PFF grade: 

  • 82.8

Three-year PFF grade:

  • 76.8

Consensus rank

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Draft stock: Second-round pick

Highlight reel

For more, visit:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire