Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Josh Downs

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is receiver Josh Downs.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Josh Downs | North Carolina | Junior

Vitals

Height | 5-9 inches

Weight | 171 lbs

Pros

Agility

Route-running

Run after catch

Cons

Catch radius

Average speed

Blocking

Stats

2022 stats (11 GP):

94 catches | 1,029 receiving yards | 11 touchdowns

Career stats (28 GP):

202 catches | 2.483 receiving yards | 22 touchdowns

2022 PFF grade:

82.8

Three-year PFF grade:

76.8

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Second-round pick

Highlight reel

I’m officially on the Josh Downs at 43🚂 pic.twitter.com/YGPgdU0JGz — NYJ Brick 🧱 (@NYJBrick) April 11, 2023

