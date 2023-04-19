Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Josh Downs
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is receiver Josh Downs.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
WR Josh Downs | North Carolina | Junior
Vitals
Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Height | 5-9 inches
Weight | 171 lbs
Pros
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Agility
Route-running
Run after catch
Cons
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Catch radius
Average speed
Blocking
Stats
Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats (11 GP):
94 catches | 1,029 receiving yards | 11 touchdowns
Career stats (28 GP):
202 catches | 2.483 receiving yards | 22 touchdowns
2022 PFF grade:
82.8
Three-year PFF grade:
76.8
Consensus rank
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft stock: Second-round pick
Highlight reel
I’m officially on the Josh Downs at 43🚂 pic.twitter.com/YGPgdU0JGz
— NYJ Brick 🧱 (@NYJBrick) April 11, 2023
For more, visit: