Bills draft prospect scouting reports: EDGE Derick Hall

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is defensive end Derick Hall,.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

DE Derick Hall | Auburn | Senior

Vitals

USAT

Height | 6-3

Weight | 254 lbs

Pros

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL ready frame

Run defending

Quickness off line

Team leader

Cons

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Not versatile

Pass rushing needs development

Tightness with moves

Stats

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats (12 GP);

60 tackles | 11.5 for loss | 6.5 sacks | 1 interception | 2 forced fumbles | 1 fumble recovery

Career stats (40 GP):

146 tackles | 29.5 tackles for loss | 19.5 sacks | 1 interception | 5 forced fumbles | 1 fumble recovery

2022 PFF grade:

71.2

Three-year PFF grade:

70.7

Consensus rank

USAT

Draft stock: Day 2 selection

Highlight reel

2nd snap of Derick Hall. You have my attention sir pic.twitter.com/RlpsKDUF78 — Joel Chandler (@BengalScoutJoel) April 12, 2023

For more, visit:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire