Bills draft prospect scouting reports: EDGE Derick Hall
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is defensive end Derick Hall,.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
DE Derick Hall | Auburn | Senior
Vitals
USAT
Height | 6-3
Weight | 254 lbs
Pros
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL ready frame
Run defending
Quickness off line
Team leader
Cons
Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Not versatile
Pass rushing needs development
Tightness with moves
Stats
Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats (12 GP);
60 tackles | 11.5 for loss | 6.5 sacks | 1 interception | 2 forced fumbles | 1 fumble recovery
Career stats (40 GP):
146 tackles | 29.5 tackles for loss | 19.5 sacks | 1 interception | 5 forced fumbles | 1 fumble recovery
2022 PFF grade:
71.2
Three-year PFF grade:
70.7
Consensus rank
USAT
Draft stock: Day 2 selection
Highlight reel
2nd snap of Derick Hall. You have my attention sir pic.twitter.com/RlpsKDUF78
— Joel Chandler (@BengalScoutJoel) April 12, 2023
