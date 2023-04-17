Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
RB Jahmyr Gibbs | Alabama | Junior
Vitals
Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Height | 5-9 inches
Weight | 199 lbs
Pros
Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Explosive/speedy
Receiving threat
Makes defenders miss
Cons
(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)
Smaller frame
Past fumble issues
Pass protection
Stats
Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats (12 GP):
926 rushing yards | 6.1 yards per carry | 10 touchdowns | 44 catches | 44 receiving yards
Career stats (31 GP):
2,132 rushing yards | 5.6 yards per carry | 23 touchdowns | 103 catches | 1,212 receiving yards
2022 PFF grade:
82.6
Three-year PFF grade:
84.7
Consensus rank
Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Draft stock: Round 2 selection
Highlight reel
Jahmyr Gibbs is electric. pic.twitter.com/SRwWE168cH
— Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 10, 2023
