Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB Jahmyr Gibbs

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

RB Jahmyr Gibbs | Alabama | Junior

Vitals

Height | 5-9 inches

Weight | 199 lbs

Pros

Explosive/speedy

Receiving threat

Makes defenders miss

Cons

Smaller frame

Past fumble issues

Pass protection

Stats

2022 stats (12 GP):

926 rushing yards | 6.1 yards per carry | 10 touchdowns | 44 catches | 44 receiving yards

Career stats (31 GP):

2,132 rushing yards | 5.6 yards per carry | 23 touchdowns | 103 catches | 1,212 receiving yards

2022 PFF grade:

82.6

Three-year PFF grade:

84.7

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Round 2 selection

Highlight reel

Jahmyr Gibbs is electric. pic.twitter.com/SRwWE168cH — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 10, 2023

