Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Darnell Wright
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Darnell Wright.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
OL Darnell Wright | TENNESSEE | Senior
Vitals
Height | 6-5
Weight | 333
Pros
Versatility to play guard/tackle
Experienced (played 2,746 career snaps)
Powerful blocker
Cons
Blocking range
Lack of bend/ balance
Top production only in 2022
Stats
2022 PFF grade:
Pass blocking: 80.2 | Run blocking: 65.0 | Overall: 71.4
Three-year PFF grade:
Overall: 62.5
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Round 1-2 selection
Highlight reel
Tennessee OT Darnell Wright is on the @seniorbowl watchlist & for good reason.
Listed at 6060–335 pounds
Played LT in 2021, but flipped to RT. I am a fan of this move because it showcases his positional versatility.
He played a good game vs UF! pic.twitter.com/NxWcwOdjB1
— Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) September 29, 2022
