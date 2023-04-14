Bills draft prospect scouting reports: EDGE Mike Morris

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is defensive end Mike Morris.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

DE Mike Morris | Michigan | R-Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-5 inches

Weight | 275 lbs

Pros

Huge length for defensive end

Still agile for size

Some versatility

Cons

Burst can lack

Size can hurt pad level

Limited experience

Stats

2022 stats (12 GP):

23 tackles | 11 for loss | 7.5 sacks | 3 passes defended | 1 forced fumble

Career stats (25 GP):

40 tackles | 8 for loss | 12 sacks | 1 interception | 4 passes defended | 1 forced fumble

2022 PFF grade:

83.9

Three-year PFF grade:

71.8

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Mid-round pick

Highlight reel

Projected Mid/late round Edge #Michigan Mike Morris is a sleeper in this deep edge class. 6'6 292 Lbs tallied 7 sacks & 21 pressures in 2022. Excellent hand use paired w/ a 95% percentile wingspan allows Morris to consistently get after the QB. pic.twitter.com/CAeSAY8nZC — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) February 14, 2023

