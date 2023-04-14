Bills draft prospect scouting reports: EDGE Mike Morris
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is defensive end Mike Morris.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
DE Mike Morris | Michigan | R-Junior
Vitals
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Height | 6-5 inches
Weight | 275 lbs
Pros
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Huge length for defensive end
Still agile for size
Some versatility
Cons
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Burst can lack
Size can hurt pad level
Limited experience
Stats
(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
2022 stats (12 GP):
23 tackles | 11 for loss | 7.5 sacks | 3 passes defended | 1 forced fumble
Career stats (25 GP):
40 tackles | 8 for loss | 12 sacks | 1 interception | 4 passes defended | 1 forced fumble
2022 PFF grade:
83.9
Three-year PFF grade:
71.8
Consensus rank
USAT
Draft stock: Mid-round pick
Highlight reel
Projected Mid/late round Edge #Michigan Mike Morris is a sleeper in this deep edge class.
6'6 292 Lbs tallied 7 sacks & 21 pressures in 2022.
Excellent hand use paired w/ a 95% percentile wingspan allows Morris to consistently get after the QB. pic.twitter.com/CAeSAY8nZC
— Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) February 14, 2023
