Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Zay Flowers
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
WR Zay Flowers | Boston College | Junior
Vitals
Height | 5-9
Weight | 182
Pros
Three-level threat
Run after the catch speed
Agility/bounce
Cons
Catch radius
Route running needs fine tuning
Past drop issues
Stats
2022 stats (12 GP):
78 catches | 1,077 yards | 12 touchdowns
Career stats (48 GP):
200 catches | 3,056 yards | 29 TDs
2022 PFF grade:
75.5
Three-year PFF grade:
73.8
Consensus rank
Draft stock: Round 1-2 selection
Highlight reel
Finish the sentence:
