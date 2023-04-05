Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Zay Flowers

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Zay Flowers | Boston College | Junior

Vitals

Height | 5-9

Weight | 182

Pros

Three-level threat

Run after the catch speed

Agility/bounce

Cons

Catch radius

Route running needs fine tuning

Past drop issues

Stats

2022 stats (12 GP):

78 catches | 1,077 yards | 12 touchdowns

Career stats (48 GP):

200 catches | 3,056 yards | 29 TDs

2022 PFF grade:

75.5

Three-year PFF grade:

73.8

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Round 1-2 selection

Highlight reel

For more, visit:

