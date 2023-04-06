Bills draft prospect scouting reports: LB Drew Sanders

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is linebacker Jack Campbell.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

LB Drew Sanders | Arkansas | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-4

Weight | 235 lbs

Pros

Length/size

Pass rushing

Sideline-to-sideline ability

Player comparison made by NFL.com: Tremaine Edmunds

Cons

Missed tackles

Only one college season as starter

Run defending needs developing

Stats

2022 stats (12 GP):

103 tackles | 13.5 for loss | 9.5 sacks | 1 interception | 5 passes defended | 3 forced fumbles

Career stats (27 GP):

136 tackles | 16 for loss | 10.5 sacks | 1 interception | 7 passes defended | 3 forced fumbles

2022 PFF grade:

77.9

Three-year PFF grade:

56.5

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Round 2 pick

Highlight reel

LB Drew Sanders defeated two blocks to sack Cincy's QB on third and seven pic.twitter.com/caaGtYoCKB — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) March 28, 2023

