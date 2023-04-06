Bills draft prospect scouting reports: LB Drew Sanders
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is linebacker Jack Campbell.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
LB Drew Sanders | Arkansas | Junior
Vitals
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Height | 6-4
Weight | 235 lbs
Pros
Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Length/size
Pass rushing
Sideline-to-sideline ability
Player comparison made by NFL.com: Tremaine Edmunds
Cons
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Missed tackles
Only one college season as starter
Run defending needs developing
Stats
(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
2022 stats (12 GP):
103 tackles | 13.5 for loss | 9.5 sacks | 1 interception | 5 passes defended | 3 forced fumbles
Career stats (27 GP):
136 tackles | 16 for loss | 10.5 sacks | 1 interception | 7 passes defended | 3 forced fumbles
2022 PFF grade:
77.9
Three-year PFF grade:
56.5
Consensus rank
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Draft stock: Round 2 pick
Highlight reel
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
LB Drew Sanders defeated two blocks to sack Cincy's QB on third and seven pic.twitter.com/caaGtYoCKB
— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) March 28, 2023
For more, visit: